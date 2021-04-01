Hawkeyes Announce 2021 Spring Football and FryFest Plans

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The University of Iowa football team will open its Spring practices to fans twice this year, the school announced Thursday.

The Hawkeyes will hold open practices at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 17th and Saturday, May 1st. Fans will be required to wear masks at the practices. Further details will be announced soon, the school said in a news release.

Along with Spring practice information, the school also released details on regular season special events for the 2021 season. The season will kickoff with the return of FryFest on Friday, Sept. 3rd at the Iowa River Landing. The rest of the 2021 game themes are listed below.

2021 Hawkeye Football Game Themes