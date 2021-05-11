How to complete ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ in the shortest time possible

VENN and special guest Amber Cyprian show Sonic fans how to finish the game in 15 minutes

(VENN) – In its inaugural episode of Your Guide to Speedrunning. VENN helped gamers learn to complete The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 15 minutes or less. Now, they tackle another classic video game title Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Sonic franchise is one of the best-selling video games to come from SEGA. Starring a blue hedgehog known for his superpowered speed, Sonic and speedrunning – finishing the game in the shortest possible time – go hand in hand. The game typically takes two hours to complete, eight times longer than the promised 15 minutes or less.

Amber Cyprian from Games Done Quick joined Emma Fyffe and Daniel “DGon” Gonzales, giving them tips and tricks to speedrunning Sonic.

Check out the full video here:

Content courtesy of VENN