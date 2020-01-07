How you can help the victims of Australian wildfires

Smoldering homes, no electricity, no drinking water- life for thousands of Australians looks like this right now.

As the country continues to battle one of the worst wildfires, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 63,000 square miles burned according to Reuters. The country has also lost more than 500 million animals.

Firefighters and several volunteers continue to tackle the fires that began in September 2019. A crew of American firefighters have also landed in Australia to help battle the flames.

How you can help the evacuees

CBS has put together a list of organizations you can donate to:

Donate to the Australian Red Cross, which is supporting thousands of people in evacuation and recovery centers across the country. Local residents can volunteer their services.

Donate to the Salvation Army Australia, which is providing meals and support to evacuees and first responders in multiple locations.

Extra room in your home? Offer to host people in need of emergency housing on AirBnB.

Donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which is helping evacuated families recover. The organization is providing food and clothing, helping cover bills, and donating household items to those whose homes have been destroyed.

Donate food, funds or services to Foodbank, the largest hunger-relief charity in Australia.

Donate to a GoFundMe dedicated to displaced First Nations Communities that need to rebuild.

Donate food, toiletries and household items using Givit.

How to help firefighters

How to help wildlife