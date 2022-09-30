A Hy-Vee disaster relief caravan left Friday for Florida to bring meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Hy-Vee, Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals, according to a release from the supermarket chain.

A Hy-Vee disaster relief caravan left for Florida on Sept. 30 from Ankeny, Iowa.

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 9 Hy-Vee semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein, the release said.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Fla. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort.

Operation BBQ Relief aids communities and first responders affected by natural disasters by providing the one hot meal that matters during times of need, according to its website. Operation BBQ Relief with a network of volunteers and equipment across the country can mobilize immediately following natural disasters and be serving hot meals within 24-48 hours of the disaster.