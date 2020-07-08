Hy-Vee Kids Fit Program Adds Holistic Approach to Staying Healthy

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee’s Kids Fit program began as a source to help kids and adults stay active during the pandemic. However, the creators of the program soon realized staying fit was more than just physical.

They’ve now added the Find Your Smile campaign to the program. The Find Your Smile Campaign is all about taking a more holistic approach to health.

“Really how we feel about ourselves filters into how we want to move, how we want to fuel,” Director, Daira Driftmeir said. “So when we feel good we make better choices. So what better way to start that with kids.”

Along with the free online workouts included in the Hy-Vee Kids Fit program, the Find Your Smile project incorporates eight different dimensions of living a healthy lifestyle. Those include:

Physical wellness

Social wellness

Spiritual wellness

Environmental wellness

Intellectual wellness

Emotional wellness

Financial wellness

Career wellness

Each dimension has a different challenge, giving the participants an opportunity to get creative with their family and share their progress online.

Driftmeir is participating in the program with her own family. Her seven-year-old son, Kyler, said the challenges keep him busy, but he enjoys the different activities.

“It gets you stronger and healthier,” Kyler said.

There is also an edible education portion of the Kids Fit program. Hy-Vee dietitians share recipes that include cutting unnecessary sugar out of summer favorites like popsicles while also sharing tips on how to stay hydrated in the Iowa summer heat.

“I think at the end of the day, we just want to make healthy eating a lifestyle habit and make it fun and enjoyable and just realistic, not hard work. Just something that, you know, we can all do,” Registered HyVee Dietician, Erin Good said.

For information on how to enroll in the program visit their website or check with your nearest HyVee.

Those who complete the challenges in all eight dimensions have an opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $500.