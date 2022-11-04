The national Powerball jackpot is now at a world record, with strong sales in Iowa and across the country pushing the giant prize higher for Saturday’s drawing, according to a Friday release from the Iowa Lottery.

The jackpot is now an estimated $1.6 billion annuity, with a $782.4 million cash option. The latest estimate was revised upward Friday morning after lottery officials reviewed sales figures nationwide.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 9:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The previous record Powerball jackpot was a prize of $1.586 billion won in the drawing on Jan. 13, 2016. The jackpot has reached this level because it’s been growing for three months. It was last won on Aug. 3.

Iowa winners this week

Iowa Lottery players won a total of 68,008 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, including two tickets that were just one number away from having at least a share of the big jackpot.

The two tickets each matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. In a twist, they both were purchased at the same store: the Kwik Star at 1800 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Hiawatha, Iowa.

A group of 21 co-workers at a Hiawatha engineering firm claimed one of the $50,000 prizes on Thursday. The co-workers call themselves Hallin’ Cash and all are employees at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. Hiawatha, according to the release.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play number was 2.

Illinois winners this week

Three players in Illinois matched four numbers and the Powerball with Power Play to win

$100,000 each, and nine local players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each, according to the Illinois Lottery. The majority of the winning tickets were purchased at retailers across the greater Chicagoland area.

A player wins the Powerball jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. However, there are a total of nine prize levels in Powerball ranging from $4 up to the jackpot, so the Iowa Lottery reminds its players to be sure to check their tickets for all the prizes they may have won.

This is also a win for the retailers for selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. More than 250,000 other prizes, ranging from $100,000 to $4, were won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Powerball drawing is livestreamed on the Iowa Lottery website as it occurs at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Video of the latest drawing then remains on the site until the next drawing occurs.

As the drawing time approaches, a countdown clock will show in the video box on the page.