IDPH announces 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 34 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Cumberland County: 1 male 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098.

As of Wednesday night, 1,120 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 11 to March 17 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11 to March 17 is 2.7 percent.

A total of 5,172,415 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total amount of Illinois doses to 5,587,315.

A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,210 doses. Yesterday, 91,684 doses were administered.