IDPH announces 3,536 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760.

As of last night, 2,076 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 7-13 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13 is 5%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,386,135.

A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses.

Yesterday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story