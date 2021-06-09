IDPH announces 408 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516.

As of last night, 797 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2-8 is 1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2-8 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 doses.

Yesterday, 50,231 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

