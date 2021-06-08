IDPH launches new vaccination awareness campaign

FILE – In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination session for medical staff who work at private clinics in Caracas, Venezuela. The World Health Organization has issued an emergence use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement on Tuesday, June 1 the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, file)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) launched a multi-media marketing campaign to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to overcome the pandemic and get life back to normal, but it’s also a personal decision that’s unique to each individual,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “The goal of this campaign is to connect with Iowans in a variety of ways with messages that communicate benefits that relate to them.”

“As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s also important that we reach an even more diverse groups of Iowans, including teens and their parents or guardians, with information about the vaccine,” said Kelly Garcia, Director of IDPH. “That means getting creative with how we deliver messages through traditional and digital channels.”

The TV ads and online video currently running feature images of iconic Iowa events and summertime traditions that reflect a return to normalcy.

A new ad features Major General Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 late last year. His personal experience reinforces the message that COVID-19 can affect anyone, and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect your health.

The campaign will run on broadcast, cable and connected TV; digital video channels including YouTube, Hulu and TikTok; traditional and digital radio channels which will include spots in English and Spanish; social media; online advertising; and billboards.

More than 2.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa and more than 1.38 million Iowans are fully vaccinated. For more information about vaccination in Iowa or to find a vaccine location or event near you, you can visit the Vaccinate Iowa website.