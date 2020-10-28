IDPH Reports Record High COVID-19 Hospitalizations, 22 More Deaths and 1,814 More Positive Cases

IOWA — More Iowans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic and another 1,814 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 Iowans have died from the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

A total of 119,369 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 90,406 are considered recovered by the state. More than one-third of the state’s population, 948,978 Iowans, have been tested for the coronavirus. 12.6% of them tested positive.

The state reports there were 881 positive tests among 4,538 test results reported on Tuesday for a one day positive rate of 19.4%. The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks is 11.2%.

18 counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate above 15% over the two weeks. That list includes: Cass, Delaware, O’Brien, Plymouth, Harrison, Winnebago, Osceola, Jackson, Sioux, Carroll, Adams, Humboldt, Taylor, Clayton, Woodbury, Fremont, Dubuque and Lyon counties.

There are 396 Iowans currently hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest single day figure since the pandemic began. 136 Iowans are currently in the ICU having tested positive for the coronavirus and 51 Iowans are on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,770 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 377 ICU beds and 751 ventilators.

A total of 1,679 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. Of those who’ve died, 827 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 71 outbreaks at long term care facilities in the state affecting 2,063 Iowans.

