IDPH: Vaccine Dashboard Numbers Not Current Due to Hardware Malfunction

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest vaccination numbers reported on the state’s website could be incorrect.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a hardware malfunction is impacting vaccine dashboard updates.

The problem is with the vendor the department uses to collect and house the data about vaccinations, the Mid Atlantic Data Center. It collects information from multiple other states as well.

Providers are unable to enter information into the database and that means data entry will be delayed until it is restored.

Information on the vaccine dashboard at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ will be out of date until a fix to the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System can be fixed.