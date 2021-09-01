IDPH weekly update: 39 more COVID-19 deaths, outbreaks at long term care facilities double

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is providing its once-weekly update on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, showing that long term care outbreaks have doubled again and 39 more Iowans deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed.

In the last seven days there have been 8,907 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa. That is an average of 1,272 cases per day and an increase in new cases of 16% from last week. A total of 432,982 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are now being reported at 16 long term care centers in Iowa. Last week there were eight outbreaks reported and four the week before.

Thirty-nine more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the last seven days as well. Those deaths did not necessarily occur in the last seven days and the figure likely includes back-dated data to previous weeks.

The statewide average positivity rates for the state over the last seven and 14 days are both 8.6%. That is an increase in both rates from the previous week when the 7-day rate was 8.3% and the 14-day was 8.2%.

A total of 1,612,253 Iowans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That represents 49.2% of the state. 18,696 Iowans completed their vaccine in the last week.