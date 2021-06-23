IKEA slammed for serving fried chicken, watermelon to honor Juneteenth

(NEXSTAR) – IKEA is under fire after one of its stores listed fried chicken and watermelon on a menu for its employees in celebration of Juneteenth, and now the store manager is apologizing.

An Atlanta-based IKEA store sent an email to its employees about the celebration, telling them to watch for “a special menu” that would include fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams, according to a picture of the email that was circulated on social media.

An employee who wanted to remain anonymous told WGCL-TV in Atlanta, “You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history, they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slave time.”

The email said the celebration was meant “to honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made,” but employees said the menu was racially insensitive, WGCL-TV reported.

According to employees, WGCL-TV reported, 33 people called out from work, prompting the store manager — who was not named — to respond in an internal email Saturday.

It read, in part, “I truly apologize if the menu came off as subjective. It was created with the best of intentions by a few of our coworkers who believed they were representing their culture and tradition with these foods of celebration.”

An employee told WGCL-TV that of the people who created the menu, “no one was Black.”

IKEA Atlanta released an official statement that read: