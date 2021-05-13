Illinois protesters to demand clean energy from Ameren today

ST. LOUIS – Protestors from across central and southern Illinois will gather outside of Ameren’s headquarters in St. Louis today in support of clean energy. They also want lower rates, clean energy legislation, and the appointment of an independent ethics monitor on all utility companies.

This comes just days after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked. The pipeline delivers about 45 percent of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard. It was shut down Friday after a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide.

President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday he expects “good news” about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in the next 24 hours.

“I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we’ll be getting that under control,” Biden said on Wednesday.

Officials laid out plans Wednesday to address transportation issues and price pressures caused by the pipeline shutdown.

It’s possible that the pipeline could be running again in the next few days, but the administration is also pushing the crisis as a reason why Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be approved.