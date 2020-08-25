Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois health officials have reversed course on enforcing new COVID-related restrictions on businesses in the Metro East region following complaints from area lawmakers and emergency management officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will wait until September 1 to reevaluate its decision on the restrictions on Region 4 (Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Clinton, Randolph, Bond, and Washington counties).

Earlier Monday, leaders in St. Clair County said they were informed on impending restrictions this week, with Lebanon Mayor Rich Wilken saying the state told him the new measures would kick in on Wednesday, August 26.

In a Facebook post, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons and County Chairman Mark Kern thanked members of the Illinois legislature for listening to their concerns and bringing them to state health officials.

“Director Simmons and Chairman Kern asked that it be shared with everyone that Illinois State Representatives Jay Hoffman, Latoya Greenwood, Nathan Reitz, Katie Stuart, and Senators Christopher Belt and Rachelle Crowe have listened to all of our concerns and worked to combat the additional restrictions set to be imposed by the Illinois Dept of Public Health. With that being said, IDPH has agreed to monitor the progress without any additional mitigations for another week. Therefore, at this time there will be NO NEW MITIGATIONS imposed on bars and restaurants this Wednesday as previously expected. We thank them for their diligent efforts and we will provide additional information as it is received.” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Facebook

Under the Restore Illinois Plan, state officials can enact restrictions in certain areas of the state if a specific region goes three straight days above the state-mandated 8 percent threshold for positive COVID tests. Region 4 passed that threshold nearly two weeks ago and has been under Phase 3 restrictions since August 18.