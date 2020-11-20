Illinois teen gets 7-year sentence for 5 vehicle thefts



A 13-year-old Illinois boy who admitted stealing five vehicles earlier this year has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison after a judge rejected his pleas for another chance.

The News-Gazette of Champaign reports that the Rantoul teen sobbed Wednesday as a Champaign County judge sentenced him for the vehicle thefts, which occurred in Champaign and Urbana between June and October.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that after the first vehicle theft, the boy was given a chance at a diversion program that would have kept him out of the juvenile justice system, but he stole additional vehicles.

The boy’s attorney had requested probation.