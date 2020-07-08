Illinois teen’s duct tape prom dress now a finalist in a national contest

1  of  2
SPARTA, Ill. – A creative teenager from Sparta, Illinois is now a finalist in a scholarship contest, thanks to her duct-tape prom dress. Payton Manker made the dress out of 41 rolls of duct-tape. She was inspired after her prom was canceled due to the pandemic. Now she’s one of 10 finalists from across the country.

The coronavirus-themed dress features images of life during the pandemic. Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “this too shall pass” and a “flatten the curve” face mask.

Duck brand, the tape manufacturer, will award $20,000 in scholarships later this month for the most creative uses of duct tape.

