Illinois voter registration site crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The government website that processes voter registration applications temporarily crashed for about an hour on Monday morning, according to the State Board of Elections.

The site is back up and active after the brief interruption. While the beleaguered elections board has not yet provided an official explanation detailing what went wrong, spokesman Matt Dietrich said the malfunction likely occurred due to a surge of web traffic. The number of users visiting the website was roughly three times as high as the elections board typically expects during an elections year, Dietrich said in a text message.

IT staff ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the technical difficulties.