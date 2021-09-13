INSIDERS: What Texas’ six-week abortion ban could mean for Iowa

Part 1: Former Des Moines nurse describes the hospital conditions that made her quit

The last 18 months for frontline health care workers have been tiring and trying. The pandemic has exacerbated the existing problem of low nurse staffing levels. It’s happening nationwide and in hospitals and health care centers in Iowa. The Iowa Center for Nursing Workforce shows health systems in the state are reporting all-time high vacancies.

Libby Maher worked as a registered nurse at one of Des Moines’ three major hospitals for seven years. She quit in July. WHO 13’s Jodi Long shares her story.

Part 2: Iowans have more in common than they think, Gazette columnist says

The response to COVID-19’s deadly spread has tested governors and other elected officials over the past 1.5 years more than nearly every other major challenge. The pandemic has also brought out strong differences in opinions among Iowans. Despite those differences, Iowans share more in common than they might think, says Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan.

Part 3: What Texas’ six-week abortion ban could mean for Iowa

Texas’ new law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows people to sue abortion providers could have ramifications across the country. A leader at Planned Parenthood, which provides abortions as part of its services, is concerned that what’s happening in Texas is part of a trend that’s already impacting Iowa.

Insiders Quick 6: Adam Sullivan

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan is back for the Insiders Quick 6.

