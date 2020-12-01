Iowa authorities say man rammed squad car, injuring deputy

A northeastern Iowa teenager has been arrested after authorities there say he intentionally rammed a law enforcement vehicle while fleeing police, injuring a Winneshiek County deputy.

Television station KCRG reports that the incident happened over the weekend, when deputies responded to a report of domestic assault.

Deputies say 18-year-old Druey Hood, of Decorah, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, leading deputies on a high speed chase. Police also believe Hood was intoxicated during the chase.

Officials say at one point in the chase, Hood turned his vehicle around and rammed a squad car, leaving a deputy with minor injuries.

Police say Hood resisted arrest and faces several felony charges.

