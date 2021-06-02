Iowa could lose title as 1st presidential-nominating state to Nevada

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The approval of a bill making Nevada the first state to hold a 2024 Presidential Primary would come at a cost for Iowa. Currently, the bill is waiting for the signature of Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak.

“It would draw attention away from Iowa as being one of the first political litmus tests or political tests of a candidate’s viability. I don’t think it’s a great idea for Nevada to do this, and it would require both national political parties to cooperate and recognize that,” says Iowa State Sen. Jason Schultz.

Senator Jason Schultz is concerned Iowa may no longer hold their caucus first. This could also lead to fewer presidential candidate visits to Siouxland.

“There is a tremendous amount of money that comes into the state in advertising and campaign spending and all that,” says Sen. Schultz

“You know, with presidential candidates coming through, if they have a happy hour downtown, if they visit a coffee shop, or hold a lunch in, there’s a really great economic benefit to communities,” says Iowa State Rep. Chris Hall.

According to Senator Schultz, a collective pushback from Republican and Democrat National Committee members may be enough to maintain Iowa’s status.

“They need to, and I believe they are, working together to represent Iowa to each their respective national parties and they are working to build relationships and alliances with other states who do not want to see a bad choice for first state in the nation,” says Sen. Schultz.

“In a community like Sioux City, we ourselves are very diverse. We ask good, insightful questions and we also hold the candidates accountable, we keep them honest and I think it’s something that we really have done a great job with over the years,” says Rep. Hall.

If the Democratic party doesn’t sign off on the new changes, it could force Nevada to amend the law or even have delegates dropped from the DNC.