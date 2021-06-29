Iowa couple renews vows on Today Show after canceling 50th-anniversary shindig due to COVID

NEW YORK CITY — The pandemic stopped an Iowa couple from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family last year, but their 51st anniversary is one they will never forget.

Emory and Helen Westcott of Ankeny were live on NBC’s Today Show Tuesday morning, renewing their vows from Rockefeller Plaza.

Their three children surprised them at the ceremony. It was an extra-joyous occasion as the couple had not seen their son in person since 2019.

Emory and Helen shared their hand-written vows in a ceremony officiated by NBC Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb.

The couple was also surprised with a second honeymoon trip to Napa, California.