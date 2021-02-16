Iowa Dept. of Public Health Reports 26 More COVID-19 Deaths and 508 New Positive Coronavirus Tests

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 26 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 508 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 329,812.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,263 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,117 were residents of long-term care facilities – that is a decrease of 15 from the previous day. There are currently outbreaks at 28 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 255 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state; that’s an increase of 11 patients since Monday. Over the last 24 hours, 40 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 57 are in intensive care and 25 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,300 inpatient hospital beds available and 399 ICU beds available. There are also 948 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 7.5%. That is down 0.4% from the day before.

These results stem from testing of 1,525,240 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 303,712 are recovered.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. To date, 123,131 people have received both doses of the vaccine while 241,019 people have gotten the first dose.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.