DES MOINES, Iowa — A conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has died from COVID-19, the department confirmed.

Officer Steve Reighard died on Friday due to complications of COVID-19, according to the Iowa DNR.

Reighard began his career with the Iowa DNR in 2005 and had been a conservation officer in Dickinson County since 2012.

A spokesperson for the Iowa DNR said Reighard is believed to be the first peace officer in Iowa to die from COVID-19.