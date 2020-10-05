Iowa Farmers Making Progress on Drought, Derecho Damaged Harvest

by: Staff Writer

IOWA — Iowa farmers are making quick work of the 2020 harvest, but they’re finding the yield less than ideal.

According the USDA crop report released on Monday, 25% of the state’s corn harvest is now complete. However just 45% of the corn they’re bringing in is rated good-to-excellent.

Meanwhile, 55% of the state’s soybeans crop has now been harvested. Just 49% of that crop is rated good-to-excellent.

2020 has been one of the most trying in recent history for Iowa farmers. A drought stretched through most of the summer, slowly damaging the crops in the field. Then on August 10th a derecho storm ripped across the center of the state, damaging millions of acres of crops.

45% of the topsoil in the state is still listed as short on moisture.

