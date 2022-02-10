IOWA — Iowa poultry producers are on alert right now for signs of the avian flu in their flocks after an outbreak was reported recently in Indiana. A commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana reported the outbreak this week. The farm is under quarantine and 29,000 birds will be euthanized and destroyed.

The Iowa Turkey Federation says it is concerned about the outbreak in Indiana, but not panicked at this time. Greta Irwin, Executive Director of the Federation, says Iowa poultry farms are equipped for biosecurity threats. “We have on-farm bio-security audits every year,” she says, “Farmers have to be trained every year in bio-security any new procedures are ways to keep their turkeys safe and healthy.”

Among the first signs of avian flu in a flock is a change in the sounds birds make, or any changes in their eating and water consumption.