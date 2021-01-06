Iowa Members of Congress All Safe as Pro-Trump Group’s Occupy US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa’s six members of Congress are all safe and all waiting for the occupation of the US Capitol by President Trump’s supporters to end so they can return to work.

The US House and Senate were in session on Wednesday afternoon, carrying out the counting of the electoral votes in the 2020 election to certify Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, when the US Capitol was stormed. A group of hundreds of protestors, most wearing Trump campaign apparel and carrying campaign flags, pushed past security and lead a siege on the building.

Senator Charles Grassley was presiding over the proceedings in the Senate when he quickly called for a recess as he was alerted to the protesters in the building. Grassley is third in line of succession for the presidency behind Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



I also thank Capitol Police for protecting our Capitol & staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 6, 2021

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price spoke with each of Iowa’s members of Congress on Wednesday after the Capitol was evacuated. Representative Cindy Axne placed the blame squarely on President Trump who spoke at a rally hours before the Capitol was raided, repeating blatant falsehoods and claiming that he won the 2020 Presidential election.

Freshman Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks, who has been seated provisionally while her six-vote victory is reviewed by the House, compared the raiding of the US Capitol to the protests against systemic racism on US streets in 2020. She says Americans have a right to gather and protest but President Trump’s supporters took things too far today.

Fellow freshman Republican Ashley Hinson downplayed the seizure of the US Capitol that has resulted in at least one death. Hinson says she doesn’t blame President Trump for inciting any of the violence and frames the occupation of the Capitol as “a few people” that “took it a step too far” in an interview with WHO 13.