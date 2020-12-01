Iowa mother says her teen was wrongly attacked by police dog in lawsuit

A Cedar Rapids woman is suing the city’s police department after her 13-year-old Black son was attacked by a police dog and arrested before he was released without charges.

The open records lawsuit is asking that the police department be ordered to provide records, body camera recordings and audio and video arising from the incident involving the teenager.

His mother, TonyaMarie Adams, said her son went to spend the night at a friend’s house two nights after a derecho seriously damaged Cedar Rapids.

The lawsuit say the teen fell asleep in the friend’s backyard and awoke to the dog attacking him and police yelling at him.