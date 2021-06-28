Iowa native Karissa Schweizer qualifies for Olympics in 10,000 meters

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer has now qualified for two events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Schweizer finished in second place in the 10,000 meters at the Olympic trials on Saturday. The Dowling Catholic graduate has now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters.

Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters Saturday in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.

Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31:03.82.

Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.

Alicia Monson took third in the race.

The temperature at the start of the race was 85 degrees. It was supposed to held in the early evening when the temperature was expected to reach 102 degrees. There was a water table set up on the track for the athletes.

The runners stayed cool before the race any way they could. They wore ice vests, poured water over their necks and remained in the shade as long as possible.