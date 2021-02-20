Iowa Senator Caught With Handgun at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale was caught with an undisclosed handgun at the Des Moines International Airport on Friday, according to police.
Zaun, a Republican, was cited for failing to disclose his .22 caliber handgun while going through security screening at 1:20 p.m., according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.
Parizek said there was no round in the chamber of the gun and Zaun is licensed to carry a firearm in Iowa.
Zaun said the incident was an “innocent mistake” and he accidentally left the handgun inside his bag. Zaun released the following statement:
“As you might know I’m a proud gun owner, and I am grateful for the 2nd amendment, which gives me the right to keep and bear arms. Today I accidentally left my firearm inside a bag which was coming with me to the airport. It was an innocent mistake, and the TSA officials who scanned my bag understood it as such. They, local law enforcement handled the firearm appropriately, and I later took my flight as planned. I appreciate their professionalism, especially at a difficult time for airports throughout the country.”State Sen. Brad Zaun