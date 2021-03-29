Iowa’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises; 579,000+ Iowans Now Fully Vaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 137 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 349,735.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,725 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,233 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are two long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, one in Ottumwa and one in Urbandale.

There are 196 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 38 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 44 are in intensive care and nine of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are more than 3,400 inpatient hospital beds available and 426 ICU beds available. There are also 962 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days climbed to 4.5% on Monday, an increase of 0.1% in the last day. The state’s seven-day-average positive rate increased to 4.9% from 4.7% the previous day.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state. To date, 579,150 Iowans are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 344,116 Iowans are awaiting a second dose of one of the two-shot vaccines.

The state has also launched vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.