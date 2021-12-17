Jesse White announces final extension for expired driver’s licenses, IDs

CHICAGO – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Secretary of State Jesse White has announced an extension for expired driver’s licenses and IDs.

Residents who had their driver’s licenses or IDs expired this year will now have until March 31, 2022 to renew.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

White said this will be the final extension after the Jan.1 extension was announced this summer.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.