Jimmy John’s clover sprouts linked to E. Coli outbreak in 5 states including Iowa & Illinois

Multiple health agencies are investigating multi-state outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to clover sprouts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who fell ill reported that they had consumed clover sprouts served at Jimmy John’s restaurants.



The agency is concerned and says that those who consumed clover sprouts on a sandwich from a Jimmy John’s restaurant before Feb. 24th could develop an E. coli infection.

So far, 14 cases have been reported in five states- Illinois, 6; Iowa, 3; Missouri, 1; Texas, 1; and Utah, 3.

Jimmy John’s reported that the restaurant stopped serving clover sprouts on Feb. 24.

The investigation continues as authorities determine whether contaminated sprouts were served at other restaurants or retailers.

Symptoms of the E. Coli infection vary, as CDC reports, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some may also suffer from mild fever (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). In some case, a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is also seen.

The sickness can start between two to eight days, three to four days on average, CDC reports.