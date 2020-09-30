Joe Biden Leads President Trump By Two Points in Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll

DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by two-percentage points in Iowa with just over one month to go until Election Day, according to the Nexstar Iowa RABA Research Poll released on Wednesday.

Biden leads President Trump 48% to 46% in the poll. Two-percent chose ‘Other Candidate’ and four-percent remianed ‘Not Sure’.

The poll found an age divide in Iowa. President Trump holds the advantage in voters under 50 by 8%. Biden holds a 11% lead among voters 50 and older in Iowa.

President Trump lead by 3% among men while Biden had a 7% lead with women.

President Trump won Iowa in 2016, defeating Hilary Clinton by 9.5% on Election Day.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

