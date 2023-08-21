POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested during a traffic stop after more than 562 grams worth of drugs was found in his car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When 47-year-old Geoffrey Dale Coffman was pulled over Thursday for driving 68 mph in a 60mph zone, the FHP trooper was hit with a strong smell of marijuana.

The trooper called for backup and they searched the vehicle. Coffman said he had marijuana in his car and a valid medical marijuana identification card.

Troopers found a black and blue duffel bag that had multiple clear plastic bags containing green leafy substances, seven orange round pills, psilocybin mushrooms, an unlabeled pill bottle containing white round pills, and rectangular pills that were broken up into smaller pieces.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers also found a black scale with leftover leafy green substance on it, multiple glass containers containing THC oils, multiple clear Zip Lock bags, and other drug paraphernalia.

The substances came back positive for THC, amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, buprenorphine, hydrochloride, alprazolam, and psilocybin mushroom.

When the trooper asked why he had all the marijuana in his car, he told him, “Just take me to jail, man.”

Florida Highway Patrol

Coffman was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail on a $10,500 bond.