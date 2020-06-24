L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate West Hollywood incidents dating back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Tuesday.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, is facing three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey said.

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

A 30-year-old woman also alleges Hyatt forcibly raped her at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Hyatt appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a crinkled mask over a section of his visibly scruffy face.

The arraignment was continued until Friday.

Hyatt was dropped by Golden Artists Entertainment on Tuesday.

“When Rolling Stone charged Ron with being in the ME TOO movement, he showed us proof against the allegations. At the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up. He had never spent a day in court or in jail. Rolling Stone was given proof of his innocence and still printed the story anyway,” Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment, said in a statement to KTLA. “However, today the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time.”

Hyatt’s bail was set at $6.6 million.

If convicted as charged, Hyatt faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.