Lawmaker looks to cut sales tax on back to school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The final tab on back to school shopping can get pretty big.

One lawmaker in Springfield, is trying to cut that down as much as they can. Representative Katie Stuart proposed a bill that would decrease the state sales tax for one week in August from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent.

The idea would be to create on big back to school shopping week in order to save parents and students money before they go to the classroom, and parents like the sound of it.

“I definitely see it bein a bonus for folks that are struggling and trying to make it through the year,” Victor Mahler, a local parent said. “And I also see a lot of college students who are trying to save some money before going back to school. It’s just an opportunity to save some money.”

Stuart represents the metro-east area of the state. She also believes the bill will keep shoppers at local stores instead of going across the state border for their shopping