Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (AP) — William J. Keating, who spent three decades as an Ohio newspaper executive after leaving Congress in the mid-1970s, has died, his family confirmed. He was 93.

The Cincinnati native led The Cincinnati Enquirer as president and later as publisher. He served on the board of The Associated Press for 25 years, chairing the global news organization from 1987 to 1992. He also held executive positions in the Gannett Co., where he served as general counsel, a regional newspaper president, and helped put together the joint operating agreement that combined the business operations of Detroit’s two competing daily newspapers.