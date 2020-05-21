Breaking News
Nearly 39 million have sought U.S. jobless aid since virus hit
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Fox 18 News This Morning COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

National News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, family tells CBS 42.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss