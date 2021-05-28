LIST: Where to get burger deals for National Burger Day

From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Friday marks National Burger Day and many restaurants are celebrating the holiday with freebies and cheap deals.

Take advantage of meat and meatless burger perks to commemorate this savory holiday.

Burger King

The fast food restaurant is offering a buy one, get one for $1 deal on some entrees, including the Whopper.

McDonald’s

The fast food giant is not offering burger deals, but it is offering free medium fries every Friday through June 27 to anyone who makes a minimum $1 purchase using mobile order and pay in the fast food chain’s app.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering its Double Classic Smash for $5 all day Friday at participating locations.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has two offers available for burger lovers. The first is a buy one, get one for $1 deal for premium hamburgers like the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. The second is a free soft drink for anyone who tries its new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

Both offers are only available at participating locations and can only be redeemed through the Wendy’s app.

Beyond Meat

The plant-based meat brand is offering a free coupon for a two-pack of Beyond Burgers. To cash in, download the Ibotta app.

Del Taco

The fast-food chain is offering buy-one-get-one free Double Del Cheeseburgers Friday with its app.

Red Robin

Existing members of the chain’s loyalty program get buy one, get one 50% off Gourmet Burgers through May 31.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is offering customers the Twisted Texan Cheeseburger, Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger for half price when ordered online or in the Sonic app. Limit one per customer.

Pepsi

The cola brand is giving consumers a chance to get a free Pepsi Friday. It asks fans to share a photo with a Pepsi and any burger purchased on National Burger Day on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with #BetterWithPepsi.

Pepsi says it will reach out to verify the consumer’s receipts that “clearly show a burger and a Pepsi purchase.” You can also enter by clicking a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram and then sharing your receipt. Learn more at pepsiburgerday.tryadrink.com.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is offering customers their Signature Burger for just $3 on Friday.