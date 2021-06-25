Love pizza? Now you can make money by eating it

You can now get free pizza for a year and support small business by working for this app.

Slice, a delivery app dedicated to supporting local pizza shops, is looking for 50 pizza experts.

One social media savvy person from each state will be chosen as the “Head of Pizza” and given $25 a week to eat and document their state’s local pizza joints.

The selected connoisseurs will be tasked with not only taste tasting the shops’ pizza, but telling their stories.

Each of the 50 winners will get their pizza paid for, receive a travel stipend, a content creation kit, and free Slice swag.

Pizza lovers can apply for this dream job here.