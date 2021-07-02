Man, 42, killed in northeast Iowa tractor rollover

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was killed after losing control of tractor, causing it to roll over in northeast Iowa Wednesday.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, on June 30 at 8:04 p.m., a tractor in Mitchell County was heading west on the State Line Road, west of Dancer Avenue, when the driver lost control, entered a south ditch and rolled over.

Authorities identified the driver of the tractor as Robert Grundel, 42, of Saint Ansgar, Iowa.

The ISP report said the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, Mauer County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office, and the Lyle, Minnesota Fire Department all assisted at the scene.