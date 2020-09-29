Man charged with killing wife in Holden, Missouri after 4 prior domestic reports

HOLDEN, Mo. — A woman is dead and her husband has been charged after a shooting in Holden, Missouri, according to the Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Page, 30, of Holden, is charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, voluntary manslaughter and a slew of weapon-related charges.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of SW U Highway at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26 on a report of a shooting. When they got there, responders found a woman who had already died from a gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as Sabrina Page, 29, of Holden.

Public records show that the couple was married on July 13, 2020. Sabrina Page was previously Sabrina Farris.

A witness in the household told police that Daniel Page was drinking before the shooting, and the couple was “talking meanly” to each other, not yelling but “bad ‘stuff'” to each other. The witness heard a gunshot while in the witness’s room.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office had reported to the residence at least four times in the past for domestic disputes dating back two years, according to charging documents. During a call on Oct. 27, 2018, Daniel Page reportedly admitted to becoming upset and firing a .45 caliber pistol into the air.

When police found Sabrina Page’s body in the bedroom, they found two .45 caliber shell casings.

Despite the reported domestic disputes, FOX4 did not find criminal or civil filings in Johnson County, Mo., against the suspect related to domestic violence.

Daniel Page is currently being held without bond.

This is an ongoing story, and FOX4 will update it when more information is made available.

