Man High on Meth Stabbed Woman and Lit Hotel Room on Fire, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have made an arrest after a man they say was high on meth stabbed a woman and set fire to a hotel room on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Officers were called to the Hawkeye Motel at 2701 SE 14th St. shortly before midnight Wednesday on a report of a domestic fight. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene, a female victim was located outside of the room suffering from several stab wounds and the room was on fire.

James Cason (WHO 13)

Police said the female victim and 54-year-old James Cason had reportedly been smoking meth when Cason started stabbing the woman and choking her. Cason allegedly lit the room on fire and then left.

Cason was taken into custody after returning to the scene. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of willful injury-causing serious injury, domestic assault, and first-degree arson. He also had an outstanding warrant for fugitive from justice out of Missouri.

Police said the victim is expected to survive and the investigation is ongoing.