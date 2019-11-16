Man, juvenile shot at New Jersey high school football game

Game attendees leave after shots rang out Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at a Pleasantville-Camden high school football playoff game in Pleasantville, NJ. Pleasantville Police Captain Matt Hartman says someone opened fire at Pleasantville High School on Friday night during a home game against Camden High School. The Press of Atlantic City reports at least two people were wounded when a shooter fired a gun about a half dozen times in the stands filled with spectators.(Ahmad Austin/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Players and spectators ran for cover Friday night when a gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.

A man and a juvenile were seriously injured after a gunman shot into a crowd of people who sat in the bleachers at Pleasantville High School, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggins.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. during a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds, Riggins said. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner told The Associated Press the shooting took place on the Pleasantville side of the bleachers.

Riggins did not identify the man or the child who were shot, but said they were working with their families to make sure they received the medical attention they need. Riggins said they are both still alive. Tyner said the male child was flown to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia.

Johnathan Diego, an alumnus of Pleasantville High School and witness to the shooting, said he saw a man apply pressure to a “little boy’s wounds” to slow the bleeding right after the gunfire.

“It was mayhem,” he said. “A wave of people coming away from the shooting. You saw parents holding their babies and their little children to make sure that they weren’t injured.”

Earlier reports from local media had said an unidentified woman was carried out the stands on a stretcher and onto the field by paramedics while they waited for another ambulance to arrive.

“We are receiving information regarding exactly what happened and who is involved however obviously this is an ongoing investigation and at this time we are not prepared to release any information on that,” Riggins said during a short news conference following the shooting.

A statement from the Camden City School District said no Camden High School students “were injured or otherwise harmed.”

Pleasantville is about seven miles (11 kilometers) west of Atlantic City.

Videos posted to Twitter show people hitting the ground, running from the bleachers and jumping over chain-link fences as the gunfire erupted. At least six gunshots are audible in a video posted by Jersey Sports Zone, which also shows players stop mid-play, look at the stands and then turn and run

“I heard the gunshots,” Pleasantville football player Ernest Howard, 17, said in a Twitter clip posted by a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter. “We started all running for this fence and tried to run inside the gym.”

This story has been corrected to report the name of the 17-year-old football player quoted is Ernest Howard, not Ernest Holland, and that Pleasantville is west of Atlantic City, not southeast.