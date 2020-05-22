Man sought in case of missing Ohio high school senior Madison Bell

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio sheriff’s office has released a picture of a man who may have information about the disappearance of 18-year-old Madison Bell.

Bell has been missing since Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was last seen that morning, and told her mother she was going tanning. Her car was found in a church parking lot with her keys and phone still inside.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help identify the male in the photo below:

A church employee told investigators they saw a white four-door sedan in the church parking lot that Sunday morning, and that it stood out because there were no services that day because of coronavirus. The employee believes the car had California plates and saw a white male near it.

This new information comes just hours after Gov. DeWine shared Madison’s picture and information at a statewide news conference. He urged anyone with information to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Department.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers by visiting their Facebook page and clicking “use app” or by calling 800-222-TIPS.

Madison’s family is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps find her.