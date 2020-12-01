Man stopped with loaded gun in carry-on at Iowa airport

Federal transportation officials say an Oklahoma man was caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport.

Television station KCCI reports the incident happened Nov. 24 at the Des Moines International Airport. Transportation Security Administration agents say a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, plus an additional 13 bullets, were found in the man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint.

Des Moines police were called to the airport, and officers confiscated the gun and cited the man on suspicion of a weapons charge.

TSA officials say it was the sixth gun confiscated at the Des Moines International Airport in 2020.

There were 12 guns found at the airport in 2019.