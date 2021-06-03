Man tried to run over ex-wife, Sioux City police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to hit his ex-wife with a suburban in Sioux City.

According to court documents, on May 12, around 7:53 p.m., Sioux City officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. 3rd Street of a report that a man was trying to run over a woman with a suburban. When police arrived at the scene, the man was already gone. The victim and witnesses gave authorities the identity of the man.

On Monday, around 4:02 p.m., police found the responsible party Ronnie Turner, 43, outside a residence on 13th Street, with his vehicle across the street.

Additional documents revealed that Turner was trying to run over his ex-wife. He pursued her in his vehicle, driving through the property hitting other vehicles, knocking down barricade poles, and tearing up grass. The victim was able to avoid being hit by reaching the front of her apartment complex and going up the stairs.

The victim has issued a no-contact order against Turner.

Turner was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, domestic abuse assault, and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11 at 9 a.m.