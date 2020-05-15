Man wears KKK hood into Colorado grocery store

DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who wore a hooded Ku Klux Klan mask into a grocery store in Dillon, Colorado, on Thursday.

Images and video of the man were shared widely online.

He was seen inside a City Market about 12:30 p.m. The mask has images of a swastika and a peace sign.

Don Nechkash took a photo of the man. Nechkash said he was one of several customers who confronted the man and called him a racist.

“He was walking around and just very obviously looking for attention,” Nechkash said.

A store employee repeatedly asked the man in the KKK mask to leave.

The man asked what he was doing wrong.

The employee said, “Please leave or I’m calling the police” three times, according to Nechkash.

“I just couldn’t believe what I saw. It just blew me away,” Nechkash said.

Nechkash said the man was clearly trying to get a reaction from people in the store.

“It was blatantly obvious because he would pick up a product and walk around and kind of look at different people just waiting for someone to say something,” Nechkash said.

According to Summit Daily, the Dillon Police Department arrived at the store a few minutes after the man left. Police are working to identify him.

“Right now, they’re trying to identify him, contact him and take it from there,” Kerstin Anderson, the director of communications for the Town of Dillon, told Summit Daily. “Obviously, we take this kind of action very seriously.”Toggle panel: Byline

Byline