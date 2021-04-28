Man’s Body Recovered from Iowa River in Hardin County

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – Search crews have located the body of a man officials say jumped into the Iowa River Tuesday night in Iowa Falls.

According to a news release from the Iowa Falls Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6:21 p.m. about a male in distress who had jumped into the river north of the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Emergency responders were dispatched and search and rescue efforts began immediately. The body of an adult male was recovered around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are withholding the man’s name until family members can be notified.

Personnel from several law enforcement, fire department, and emergency medical agencies helped in the search and recovery efforts. Private citizen volunteers also assisted with their boats and sonar detection equipment.